Carle gets approvals to acquire Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital

NORMAL — Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka are two steps closer to being acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health.
The Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board has approved a certificate of exemption application seeking approval for Carle to acquire Advocate BroMenn and Advocate Eureka, Carle announced late Thursday.
In addition, Carle and Advocate Aurora Health, which is based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, have cleared a regulatory requirement with the Federal Trade Commission's approval of Carle's $190 million acquisition of BroMenn, Eureka and affiliated medical sites.
"Even though we didn't anticipate any challenges, it is great to have this confirmation as we look towards July 1 and becoming a part of Carle Health," said Colleen Kannaday, president of BroMenn and Eureka. "We are excited to continue building on the strong clinical partnerships we have developed over the years for our patients in the region."
Advocate and Carle announced acquisition plans in January after they were approved by the governing boards of both health systems. The transaction is scheduled to close July 1.
Under the agreement with Advocate Aurora Health, Carle would acquire all Advocate facilities in Normal, Eureka, Bloomington and the surrounding area. This includes BroMenn and Eureka hospitals, The Center for Outpatient Medicine (TCOM) and BroMenn Comfort and Care Suites in Bloomington and medical group offices throughout Central Illinois.
The next steps include finalizing certificate of exemption applications for TCOM and the comfort and care suites.
Kannaday said previously the acquisition also includes joint ventures, such as Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center in Bloomington and the Community Cancer Center in Normal.
Dr. James Leonard, Carle president and CEO, told The Pantagraph in January that Carle had no plans for Advocate staff changes. Plans call for Kannaday to remain president at BroMenn and Eureka.
Hospital name changes have not been finalized.
"We look forward to bringing expanded access to health care services in the Central Illinois region," said Dr. Charles Dennis, Carle executive vice president and chief medical officer.
"Despite the pressures on both systems given the COVID crisis, each has remained focused on the successful completion of this transaction in order to bring expanded access to health care services to the Central Illinois region," Dennis said.
040820-blm-loc-8virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-5virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-6virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-4virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-7virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-3virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-2virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-9virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusosf
040820-blm-loc-2virusosf
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!