Carle gets approvals to acquire Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital

Under the agreement with Advocate Aurora Health, Carle would acquire all Advocate facilities in Normal, Eureka, Bloomington and the surrounding area. This includes BroMenn and Eureka hospitals, The Center for Outpatient Medicine (TCOM) and BroMenn Comfort and Care Suites in Bloomington and medical group offices throughout Central Illinois.

The next steps include finalizing certificate of exemption applications for TCOM and the comfort and care suites.

Kannaday said previously the acquisition also includes joint ventures, such as Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center in Bloomington and the Community Cancer Center in Normal.

Dr. James Leonard, Carle president and CEO, told The Pantagraph in January that Carle had no plans for Advocate staff changes. Plans call for Kannaday to remain president at BroMenn and Eureka.

Hospital name changes have not been finalized.

"We look forward to bringing expanded access to health care services in the Central Illinois region," said Dr. Charles Dennis, Carle executive vice president and chief medical officer.