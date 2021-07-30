Carle Health adds outpatient imaging center in Bloomington

The new office will be at 1709 Jumper Drive in Bloomington. It's the former site of Advanced MRI, which Carle Health took ownership of last July.

Technologists and staff from Advanced MRI were retained in the year-long transition from independent diagnostic testing facility to hospital outpatient department.

“We’re incredibly excited to open Carle MRI and offer additional access to magnetic resonance imaging in the outpatient environment to our community,” Tim Bassett, vice president of operations at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, said in a statement. “This facility is incredibly convenient to access and the practice utilizes technology that contributes to an optimal patient experience.”

Carle Health will host a ribbon-cutting for the center at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.