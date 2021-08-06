Carle Health requires COVID vaccine for all employees

URBANA — Carle Health is among latest local health systems that will require employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The requirement is effective immediately, it was announced Friday.

While more than half of the system's employees are already vaccinated, those who have not yet gotten the shot are asked to wear an N95 or high filtration mask in all buildings and continue a "high level of (personal protective equipment) use regardless of local spread, including eye protection in all clinical spaces," the hospital said in a statement.

"This effort to vaccinate as many team members as possible comes after consideration of many staff members’ feedback and is in line with guidance from Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)," the statement said.

Currently, about 70% of 11,000 Carle Health employees have already been vaccinated.

Those opting to forgo the vaccine entirely are required to submit a COVID vaccine form detailing the reasons by Aug. 22.

"At this time, no employment decisions are being made for unvaccinated staff, however they will be required to wear high levels of PPE regardless of their county transmission rate," spokesperson Kaleb Miller told The Pantagraph. "Information provided by unvaccinated team members on COVID vaccine forms will help provide more context and contribute to future updates."