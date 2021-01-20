Carle launches COVID vaccine tool

NORMAL — Carle Health has launched a virtual chat bot on carle.org to help patients get answers to questions about when they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The chat bot helps patients get the information they need without having speak with someone over the phone, saving their time as well as the time of those caring for COVID-19 patients. Carle hopes the new feature will help alleviate an uptick in calls and get questions answered saving time for the staff to answer calls from those unable to use the chat bot.

A chat bot is a feature that simulates conversation with a human and allows the user to receive information by clicking choices or typing questions and answers in a chat box.

To access the chat bot, visit carle.org and click the red “Chat about vaccine eligibility” box in the bottom right corner to open a conversation. Immediately after opening the chat box, an assessment of eligibility begins, using measures such as age, underlying health conditions and occupation to give accurate information on what phase they may eligible for vaccination.

Those without access to a computer may call Carle at 217-383-3311.