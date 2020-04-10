Carle one step closer to $190 million acquisition of Advocate sites in Central Illinois

NORMAL — Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka and all Advocate-affiliated sites in Central Illinois are one step closer to being acquired by Urbana-based Carle Health.
Carle Health has filed a certificate of exemption with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board seeking approval for Central Illinois Advocate sites to join Carle.
The state board staff concluded this week that the certificate of exemption (COE) request was complete, said Jennifer Hendricks Kaufman, director of enterprise communications and health system marketing for The Carle Foundation.
"Under normal conditions, we would expect to receive COE confirmation in the next few weeks," Hendricks Kaufman said Friday. "With potential limitations on state operations during this (COVID-19) time, there may be some delay in receiving that documentation."
"We're awaiting FTC (Federal Trade Commission) approval and pending all necessary regulatory approvals, this transition is currently scheduled for July," she said.
"It's exciting to reach this latest milestone in our transition," said Colleen Kannaday, president of Advocate BroMenn and Advocate Eureka. "Carle is a great fit for our patients, physicians and team members and we continue to build on our strong foundation of successful clinical partnerships throughout this integration process.
"While many of our teams are giving their undivided attention to COVID-19 right now, we are continuing to make great progress towards our goal of a summer transition," Kannaday said.
Under the agreement with current owner Advocate Aurora Health, based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, Carle would acquire all Advocate facilities in Normal, Eureka, Bloomington and the surrounding area for about $190 million. This includes BroMenn and Eureka hospitals, The Center for Outpatient Medicine and Comfort and Care Suites in Bloomington and medical group offices throughout Central Illinois.
Kannaday said previously that the acquisition also includes joint ventures, such as Advocate BroMenn Health & Fitness Center in Bloomington and the Community Cancer Center in Normal.
Advocate and Carle announced acquisition plans in January after they were approved by the governing boards of both health systems.
Dr. James Leonard, Carle president and CEO, told The Pantagraph then that Carle had no plans for Advocate staff changes. Plans call for Kannaday to remain president at BroMenn and Eureka.
"Our intent is not to make changes in employment," Hendricks Kaufman said Friday.
Advocate has about 2,000 employees in Central Illinois. Carle has about 7,800.
Leonard and Kannaday in January said that both health systems being based in Central Illinois provided growth opportunities for staff, which would benefit patients.
Hospital name changes have not been finalized.
040820-blm-loc-5virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-8virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-6virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-4virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-7virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-3virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-2virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-9virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusbromenn
040820-blm-loc-1virusosf
040820-blm-loc-2virusosf
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!