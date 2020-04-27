CDC adds 6 COVID-19 symptoms to its list

Landon and Dr. Susan Bleasdale, an associate professor of clinical medicine at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said although the CDC has just recently updated its list, they added loss of taste or smell to their guidelines in early March.

“You may notice it more as ‘My orange juice tastes funny,’ rather than explicitly saying you’ve lost your sense of smell or taste,” Landon said.

With more than 50,000 people dead from COVID-19 in a month’s time in the United States alone, Joshi said it’s obvious not everyone will have all the symptoms or even a combination of some of the more common symptoms. He thinks the CDC wanted to include what’s now known based on new cases.

Diarrhea has also been a common symptom Bleasdale and other doctors have noticed. Though it isn’t yet among the CDCs official COVID-19 symptoms, it is another example of doctors working together to identify possible symptoms.

“Headache is something that by itself had not become a trigger but we’re seeing more people have headaches as one of the first signs,” Bleasdale said.