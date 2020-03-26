CDC coronavirus testing decision likely to haunt nation for months to come

———

Because of a widespread lag in testing, it is still a mystery for thousands of people to know whether they’ve come into contact with an infected person until well after it happens. As of Monday evening, the pandemic had killed more than 16,000 globally. More than 43,000 Americans were confirmed infected and at least 536 have died.

“CDC will distribute tests based on where they can do the most good. But without hospital-based testing and commercial testing, it will not be possible to meet the need,” said Tom Frieden, who led the CDC during the Obama administration and is a former commissioner of the New York City Health Department.

In California, public school teacher Claire Dugan, whose state was among the hardest hit in the initial wave of U.S. coronavirus cases, was told she didn’t qualify for testing because she had not traveled abroad to any country with an outbreak of the virus or been in contact with an infected person. Dugan, who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and is already medically fragile after a stray bullet nearly killed her while she was driving four years ago, sought a test from her doctor after registering a temperature of 100.7 degrees earlier this month.