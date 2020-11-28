 Skip to main content
Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive planned
101620-blm-loc-1boardofhealth

McLean County Board of Health, meeting virtually and at the Government Center on Oct. 14, listens to a report by health department Administrator Jessica McKnight, at right. Board President Carla Pohl is seated at left.

 Paul Swiech

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Government Center, Bloomington, or virtually; links at mcleancountyil.gov/; 309-888-5450.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive

Wednesday; noon-5 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lincoln; call 217-241-7550 or go to www.bloodcenter.org and use code 61219.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; noon-5 p.m., Victory Church, Bloomington, and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., Metamora Fields, Metamora.

Wednesday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Morton.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., St. John's Hall, Clinton; and 1:45-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Streator.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Law & Justice Center, Bloomington.

Dec. 5; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Hudson Village Fire Department, Hudson; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Delta Air Lines, Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington.

Dec. 6; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

