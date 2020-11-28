Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive planned

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
McLean County Board of Health; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Government Center, Bloomington, or virtually; links at mcleancountyil.gov/; 309-888-5450.
Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive
Wednesday; noon-5 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lincoln; call 217-241-7550 or go to www.bloodcenter.org and use code 61219.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; noon-5 p.m., Victory Church, Bloomington, and 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 1-6 p.m., Metamora Fields, Metamora.
Wednesday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; and 1-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Morton.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., St. John's Hall, Clinton; and 1:45-6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, Streator.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Law & Justice Center, Bloomington.
Dec. 5; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Hudson Village Fire Department, Hudson; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Delta Air Lines, Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington.
Dec. 6; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.