Central Illinois hospitals 'cautiously optimistic' about COVID-19 surge heading into holidays

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday the state’s hospitalizations and bed availability numbers “seem to be heading in the right direction,” but noted they are still higher than other times throughout the year and was cautious of the upcoming holidays.

“We’re very glad that things are moving in the right direction,” Pritzker said. “We’re also concerned the numbers have not come down as precipitously as we would have liked to have seen by now, so that’s a great concern to us.”

Some frontline McLean County health care workers also were given COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday. The state had said vaccinations would be given to medical workers and long-term care residents in counties with the top 50 fatality rates in Illinois.

"McLean County was not on the list of 50 counties in the state with the highest death rates per capita, but when local public health officials were contacted about the possibility of receiving a small allotment of unused doses from a surrounding county on the list the answer was, of course, yes," the health department said in a statement.