Central Illinois hospitals 'cautiously optimistic' about COVID-19 surge heading into holidays

BLOOMINGTON — A post-Thanksgiving wave in coronavirus cases does not seem to have transpired to the extent some top health officials expected.
Over three weeks removed from the November holiday, or over one incubation period, hospitalizations have slowly decreased after Central Illinois hospitals were pushed to the brim last week. But with Christmas and the New Year upcoming, creating possibilities for multiday celebrations, local hospitals are standing by.
Carle Health has eight hospitals in Central Illinois. Within those, they had 106 COVID-19 patients as of Friday and 29 are in the ICU. Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal had 23 COVID-19 patients reported Friday with six of those in the ICU.
Region 2 of the state’s COVID-19 regional metrics, representing McLean County and others north and west of it, show positivity rates also slightly dropped, but not to the point where mitigations could be relaxed.
“We’re still very busy, but we have a little breathing room compared to seven days ago,” said Lynn Fulton, president of OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Fulton said the Illinois Department of Public Health constantly feeds hospitals with updates.
IDPH said it’s also working on a program with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services “through which hospitals can request additional staffing support in order to increase capacity to treat COVID patients.”
“This is in direct response to hospitals telling us that staffing is the most challenging part of being able to increase their capacity – they may have the space but need the people,” IDPH media relations said in an email to The Pantagraph.
Fulton said OSF Healthcare has put its pandemic staffing plan in place, “so we know how to scale up when we need to.”
Hopedale Medical Complex is one that can transfer admissions to others with larger capacity, but for now, they also experienced a dip in hospitalizations following Thanksgiving. The hospital did not have any COVID-19 patients hospitalized as the week ended, Hopedale Medical Complex Chief Operating Officer Emily Whitson said.
“Just because nobody’s in doesn’t mean, from a community-based outpatient standpoint, doesn’t mean there’s a lot of patients that do have it. There’s just nobody in-house,” she said.
Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln had 11 COVID-19 patients out of its total 24 people hospitalized at the end of the week.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday the state’s hospitalizations and bed availability numbers “seem to be heading in the right direction,” but noted they are still higher than other times throughout the year and was cautious of the upcoming holidays.
Jessica McKnight had no idea what she was getting herself into when she accepted the position as the administrator of the McLean County Health Department a year ago.
“We’re very glad that things are moving in the right direction,” Pritzker said. “We’re also concerned the numbers have not come down as precipitously as we would have liked to have seen by now, so that’s a great concern to us.”
Some frontline McLean County health care workers also were given COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday. The state had said vaccinations would be given to medical workers and long-term care residents in counties with the top 50 fatality rates in Illinois.
"McLean County was not on the list of 50 counties in the state with the highest death rates per capita, but when local public health officials were contacted about the possibility of receiving a small allotment of unused doses from a surrounding county on the list the answer was, of course, yes," the health department said in a statement.
Illinois on Tuesday received the first shipment of vaccines. The McLean County statement said the health department "has been anticipating the arrival of vaccine, and planning with OSF Health Care St. Joseph Medical Center and Carle BroMenn Medical Center for the inevitable first shipments for several weeks."
“We’re excited to be receiving some of McLean County’s first supply of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center. “This arrival marks a very important step in the fight against COVID-19 and moving towards a healthier future. While we are still in the tunnel, we can begin to see the light at the end.”
OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in a statement said the "room erupted in applause" after the vaccine was given to a critical care advanced practice nurse.
