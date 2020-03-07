Central Illinois schools, churches, travelers keep wary eye on coronavirus

BLOOMINGTON — Spring break is next week for Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities and Heartland Community College, and officials are well aware students may return to campus with more than tan lines and a souvenir T-shirt.
Leaders at those schools also are worried about students who are overseas on exchange programs or visiting families abroad. Across the country, many campuses are restricting university-sponsored international travel, canceling spring break trips abroad and bringing home students studying in countries hit hard by the virus. A few colleges have closed temporarily after students or staff were diagnosed or exposed to the COVID-19 illness.
At school, church, work and travel, Central Illinois is keeping a close eye on coronavirus, the flu-like disease blamed by Friday for 14 deaths and 225 cases in the United States, with more than 100,000 cases infected worldwide.
With months before a vaccine would be available, the best advice remains what mom told you: Wash your hands thoroughly, cough into your sleeve, stay home if you're sick and see a doctor if you think your symptoms are bad.
“The study abroad component is very immediate,” but not the only thing being reviewed, ISU spokesman Eric Jome said. “We don’t feel this is an imminent risk, imminent threat to campus or something we’re panicking about. … But it’s not something we’re turning our back on.”
The institutions are looking at alternative ways to present courses if individual students are quarantined or the overall situation worsens. ISU has established a web page for updates: security.illinoisstate.edu/coronavirus.
“With technology, there are a lot more options than there used to be,” Heartland spokesman Steve Fast said.
At IWU, spokesman John Twork said students, faculty and staff have been asked, “in the interest of campus health, … to report upcoming international travel plans and or travel to high risk areas of the U.S.”
Both universities are asking visitors to areas with federal alerts or travel advisories to voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to campus, and students returning from spring break with any respiratory illness are being encouraged to visit campus health services.
ISU “began looking at this back in late December and early January when it was beginning to ramp up in China,” Jome said, and has suspended university travel to China. More recently, ISU contacted 15 students studying in Italy and four in Japan and strongly recommended they return home.
Three IWU students were studying in Italy and “all three plan to return to their home communities,” Twork said. The Italy portion of an IWU May term class has been canceled but the Spain portion is still on, said Twork.
Heartland students studying in Spain and the United Kingdom have not indicated any concerns about their safety, Fast said. Registration begins in April for the college's study-abroad trip to Italy this summer.
All three institutions are taking steps such as focused cleaning in high-contact areas, such as door handles, and refilling hand sanitizer stations more frequently.
Travel
Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington is “making sure we do some more intensive cleaning and sanitizing of our public facilities and informing people of how they can keep themselves healthy as they travel,” said spokeswoman Fran Strebing. It is up to individual airlines to issue travel alerts and change fee waivers.
“We are preparing and we are going to be as proactive as we can to keep our facility safe for everyone travelling,” Strebing said.
CIRA carriers Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta and Frontier have issued specific fee waivers, with information on their individual websites.
In addition, American Airlines issued travel alerts for destinations in Italy, South Korea, Hong Kong and China.
Amtrak, which operates out of Uptown Station in Normal, is increasing cleaning and sanitation on trains and more frequently wiping down handrails, doorknobs, handles and restrooms.
New protocols include providing more anti-bacterial wipes and gels in common work areas; increasing inventory of gloves, anti-bacterial products, soaps and more; disseminating accurate information through posters and instructional videos at stations; and following guidelines from public health experts.
Amtrak is offering waivers for change fees. Visit https://www.amtrak.com/home.html.
"AAA Travel Club is encouraging people to touch base with their travel adviser to review plans and travel insurance because coverage options vary.
"Research is important to any traveler ahead of a trip and it is no different with the coronavirus," said spokeswoman Molly Hart. "We recommend that people become familiar with the Center for Disease Control’s recommendations, consult their healthcare professional, talk to their travel provider about waiver policies and chat with a travel agent about travel insurance possibilities before making any decision."
It is also helpful to pay attention to local news and follow travel advisories from the U.S. State Department, she added.
"If you are feeling sick, don’t travel," said Hart. "Even if you are not sick, talk to your health care provider about their medical recommendations, especially as it may relate to your age and personal health."
Secondary schools
U.S. and Japanese committees for the junior exchange program between Asahikawa, Japan, and Bloomington-Normal delayed the sister-city program until 2021 "in the interest of safety and prevention," said committee chairman Darren Sampson.
The 10-month high school program that started in August remains in place; for now, one student in Japan and one in Bloomington-Normal "are staying put,” Sampson said, though the committees may change that decision.
Several Central Illinois school districts have shared recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health concerning schools. With no suspected or confirmed cases in McLean County, IDPH recommends schools continue to hold classes and events as usual and follow routine cleaning and disinfecting procedures.
McLean County Unit 5 activated its general communicable disease protocol earlier this winter in response to increased absences from influenza and strep throat.
"Unit 5 has been and will continue to monitor the situation and work with local and state health officials,” Superintendent Mark Daniel said. “In the meantime, we are doing extra cleaning, have ordered necessary supplies and will continue to be proactive in working to protect our students and staff members."
Churches, businesses
Bishop Daniel Jenky of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria suspended some liturgical practices and urged people to practice good hygiene.
In a Facebook post, The Catholic Post said Jenky urged priests and deacons to suspend communion from the chalice, offer wafers to the hand rather than by tongue and express the sign of peace with a smile or a wave rather than a handshake. People who are ill were urged to remain at home.
A handful of Bloomington-Normal's larger churches told The Pantagraph they are keeping an eye on the virus and are in contact with the local health department.
State Farm has restricted all nonessential business travel through March and Country Financial is "allowing employees to decide whether to postpone or cancel their travel plans," said Country spokesman Chris Stroisch. Both companies say they've ramped up cleaning practices at their corporate headquarters.
Rivian Automotive has asked employees companywide to adhere to the a federal advisory to limit travel to certain countries, said Zach Dietmeier, communication manager for Rivian's Normal production facility.
Spring break is coming and the coronavirus is spreading. Here’s what to know before you go.
Maria Nagle, of the Pantagraph, contributed to this report.