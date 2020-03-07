Central Illinois schools, churches, travelers keep wary eye on coronavirus

Three IWU students were studying in Italy and “all three plan to return to their home communities,” Twork said. The Italy portion of an IWU May term class has been canceled but the Spain portion is still on, said Twork.

Heartland students studying in Spain and the United Kingdom have not indicated any concerns about their safety, Fast said. Registration begins in April for the college's study-abroad trip to Italy this summer.

All three institutions are taking steps such as focused cleaning in high-contact areas, such as door handles, and refilling hand sanitizer stations more frequently.

Travel

Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington is “making sure we do some more intensive cleaning and sanitizing of our public facilities and informing people of how they can keep themselves healthy as they travel,” said spokeswoman Fran Strebing. It is up to individual airlines to issue travel alerts and change fee waivers.

“We are preparing and we are going to be as proactive as we can to keep our facility safe for everyone travelling,” Strebing said.

CIRA carriers Allegiant, American Airlines, Delta and Frontier have issued specific fee waivers, with information on their individual websites.