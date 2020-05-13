You are the owner of this article.
Chestnut Health Services gets $2M grant for COVID response
Chestnut Health Services gets $2M grant for COVID response

Chestnut Family Health Center Executive Director Dietra Kulicke looks over a second-floor room Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the renovated health center, 702 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington. Second-floor space of the center could be for dental services, according to Chestnut staff.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Chestnut Health Systems will receive $2 million in federal grants to expand behavioral health care services and help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant is part of a $14 million total given to four treatment providers in Illinois, according to an announcement by U.S. Sens, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Illinois Democrats.

The grants, partially funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to increase access to and to improve the quality of community mental and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment services.

In addition to Chestnut, other providers receiving funding are Centerstone of Illinois (Alton), Egyptian Health Department (Eldorado) and Robert Young Center (Moline), which are each receiving $4 million.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Coronavirus updates for Central Illinois on Wednesday

