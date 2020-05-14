Chestnut Health Services sites get $2 million grant for COVID response

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Chestnut Health Systems will receive $2 million in federal grants to expand behavioral health care services and help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant is part of a $14 million total given to four treatment providers in Illinois, according to an announcement by U.S. Sens, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, both Illinois Democrats.

The Chestnut grant will be used in the agency's locations in Madison and St. Clair counties and allows Chestnut to serve an additional 1,165 clients over two years.

The grants, partially funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to increase access to and to improve the quality of community mental and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment services.