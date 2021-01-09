 Skip to main content
Community Cancer Center Foundation merges with Carle Center for Philanthropy
A new sign reflects the change of ownership for the former Community Cancer Center now becoming Carle Cancer Institute.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRPH

NORMAL — As part of the merger with Carle Health, the Community Cancer Center Foundation in Normal integrated with the Carle Center for Philanthropy on Jan. 1.

All donations, funds and assets designated for programs and services at the Carle Cancer Institute Normal will continue to support purposes identified by donors.

The Community Cancer Center Foundation started as a support to the cancer center in Normal when it opened in the late 1990s. Carle Health’s acquisition of the Community Cancer Center in October 2020 resulted in a name change to Carle Cancer Institute Normal. Carle Cancer Center of Philanthropy, founded in 1977, supports the mission of Carle Health.

“We are excited to partner with Carle Center for Philanthropy and continue the passion and gratitude of donors supporting services at the Carle Cancer institute Normal,” said Joe Prosser, director of Carle Cancer Institute Normal.

The new name for the cancer center took effect in November, said Prosser. He had been previously been executive director of the outpatient cancer center at 407 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal. In addition to Prosser remaining at the helm of the cancer center, all services and the 32 employees have remained.

“Rest assured, gifts made to support local programs and services will stay local,” said Shelleigh Birlingmair, vice president of development for Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital. “Donors may see a slight change in the process for giving, but the mission remains the same — providing high-quality care to anyone who walks through our doors.”

Community members serving on the Community Cancer Center Foundation board will remain involved in an advisory capacity.

“It’s incredibly important that local community members are there to provide input on philanthropic matters,” Birlingmair said.

OSF HealthCare and Carle Health announced in August that the cancer center would transition Sept. 1 from joint ownership to full ownership by Carle Health. Financial terms were not disclosed.

OSF HealthCare and Advocate Aurora Health, previously Advocate Health Care and BroMenn Regional Medical Center, had jointly owned the standalone cancer center. It opened in 1999 after leaders of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and BroMenn in Normal decided to collaborate on outpatient cancer care.

Advocate Aurora sold BroMenn and affiliated medical facilities in Central Illinois to Carle Health in July, prompting a review of the cancer center joint venture agreement.

About 200 patients are served each day at the cancer center. Services include radiation oncology, diagnostic PET/CT services, medical oncology, chemotherapy, nutrition, oncology social work, breast health navigation, spiritual support and genetic testing.

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

