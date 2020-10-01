Community Cancer Center has a new name

NORMAL — Carle Center Institute-Normal is the new name of the Community Cancer Center following a previously announced ownership change.

The new name took effect on Thursday, said Joe Prosser, whose new title is director, Carle Cancer Institute-Normal. He had been executive director of the outpatient cancer center at 407 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal.

In addition to Prosser remaining at the helm of the cancer center, all services and the 32 employees will remain, he said.

"This is a positive for the cancer program here in Normal," Prosser told The Pantagraph. "Carle Cancer Institute-Normal will continue the legacy of the Community Cancer Center in Normal."

"We are committed to provide a seamless transition to the patient," he said. Prosser hopes that new services may be added to complement existing cancer center services.