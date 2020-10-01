Community Cancer Center has a new name

NORMAL — Carle Center Institute-Normal is the new name of the Community Cancer Center following a previously announced ownership change.
The new name took effect on Thursday, said Joe Prosser, whose new title is director, Carle Cancer Institute-Normal. He had been executive director of the outpatient cancer center at 407 E. Vernon Ave. in Normal.
In addition to Prosser remaining at the helm of the cancer center, all services and the 32 employees will remain, he said.
"This is a positive for the cancer program here in Normal," Prosser told The Pantagraph. "Carle Cancer Institute-Normal will continue the legacy of the Community Cancer Center in Normal."
"We are committed to provide a seamless transition to the patient," he said. Prosser hopes that new services may be added to complement existing cancer center services.
OSF HealthCare and Carle Health announced in August that the cancer center would transition Sept. 1 from joint ownership to full ownership by Carle Health. Financial terms were not disclosed.
OSF HealthCare and Advocate Aurora Health, previously Advocate Health Care and BroMenn Regional Medical Center, had jointly owned the stand-alone cancer center. It opened in 1999 after leaders of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and BroMenn in Normal decided to collaborate on outpatient cancer care.
Advocate Aurora sold BroMenn and affiliated medical facilities in Central Illinois to Carle Health in July, prompting a review of the cancer center joint venture agreement.
About 200 patients are served each day at the cancer center. Services include radiation oncology, diagnostic PET/CT services, medical oncology, chemotherapy, nutrition, oncology social work, breast health navigation, spiritual support and genetic testing.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
