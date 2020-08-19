Community Cancer Center is acquired by Carle Health

Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center (formerly Advocate BroMenn Medical Center), said "We have appreciated our partnership with OSF over the years and we are so pleased to carry forward the legacy of the Community Cancer Center that was established many years ago to ensure patients receive the care they need locally. We look forward to continuing to advance cancer care in Central Illinois in the future."

"We are not planning to disclose the (financial) terms of the transaction," Kannaday said. She anticipates that the cancer center name will change.

OSF and Carle leaders will coordinate with cancer center health care providers to make sure that patients continue to receive high-quality care during the ownership transition, according to an OSF-Carle statement.

"We'll work together for a seamless transition for patients," Kannaday said. "Most of all, our intent is to keep care local."

About 200 patients are served each day at the cancer center. Services include radiation oncology, diagnostic PET/CT services, medical oncology, chemotherapy, nutrition, oncology social work, breast health navigation, spiritual support and genetic testing.

"I look forward to the future of the Community Cancer Center," Prosser said.