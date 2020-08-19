Community Cancer Center is acquired by Carle Health

NORMAL — All services and staff of the Community Cancer Center in Normal will remain as the outpatient cancer center transitions from joint ownership by OSF HealthCare and Carle Health to full ownership by Carle Health.
The ownership change, which takes effect Sept. 1, was announced on Wednesday.
"Patients will be given the same high-quality care as they have been given in the past," said Joe Prosser, who will remain executive director of the cancer center, 407 E. Vernon Ave. "We will continue to take care of all patients, including OSF patients."
The 32 employees of the cancer center will remain and will become Carle Health employees, Prosser said. Also located at the cancer center is Mid Central Hematology & Oncology Associates.
"I look forward to working with the Carle team to continue to provide oncology services in our community," Prosser said.
OSF HealthCare and Advocate Aurora Health, previously Advocate Health Care and BroMenn Regional Medical Center, have jointly owned the stand-alone cancer center. It opened in 1999 after leaders of OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington and BroMenn in Normal decided to collaborate on outpatient cancer care.
In January, Advocate Aurora and Carle Health announced that Downers Grove-based Advocate would sell Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and affiliated Advocate medical facilities in Central Illinois to Urbana-based Carle Health. That acquisition, which took effect in July, prompted a review of the cancer center joint venture agreement.
"OSF HealthCare greatly appreciates the more than 20-year partnership with BroMenn in providing cancer services in Bloomington-Normal," Lynn Fulton, president of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, said in a statement.
"We are proud of the cancer care that the Community Cancer Center has provided," she continued. "OSF HealthCare spent a great deal of time, consideration and discernment in the decision to move away from ownership of the center but ultimately decided the timing was right to make the change. We welcome Carle to the community and will continue to work collaboratively with their team."
Colleen Kannaday, president of Carle BroMenn Medical Center (formerly Advocate BroMenn Medical Center), said "We have appreciated our partnership with OSF over the years and we are so pleased to carry forward the legacy of the Community Cancer Center that was established many years ago to ensure patients receive the care they need locally. We look forward to continuing to advance cancer care in Central Illinois in the future."
"We are not planning to disclose the (financial) terms of the transaction," Kannaday said. She anticipates that the cancer center name will change.
OSF and Carle leaders will coordinate with cancer center health care providers to make sure that patients continue to receive high-quality care during the ownership transition, according to an OSF-Carle statement.
"We'll work together for a seamless transition for patients," Kannaday said. "Most of all, our intent is to keep care local."
About 200 patients are served each day at the cancer center. Services include radiation oncology, diagnostic PET/CT services, medical oncology, chemotherapy, nutrition, oncology social work, breast health navigation, spiritual support and genetic testing.
"I look forward to the future of the Community Cancer Center," Prosser said.
