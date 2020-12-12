Community Health Care Clinic providing free flu shots

CHCC provides free flu shots

NORMAL — The Community Health Care Clinic will provide free flu shots for adults and children regardless of income or insurance status. Anyone age 6 months to adult is eligible for the free shots.

The shots will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the clinic at 900 Franklin Ave., Normal. Those arriving should enter by the doors on the south side of the building. Additional parking is available in the Carle BroMenn Medical Center parking garage.