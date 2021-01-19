Watch now: Confusion over COVID vaccines in Bloomington-Normal nursing homes

Ryan Taylor, vice president of pharmacy services at Green Tree, which works with Heritage Health, said putting nursing homes first was, in the beginning, an issue of vaccine supply-and-demand.

"Skilled nursing facilities were initially prioritized when vaccine was less in-supply," he said. "(Assisted living) is getting scheduled more now (as) more vaccine is becoming available."

Still, the prioritization wasn't always clear. Barbara Barber, the administrator of Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center, said she knew nursing homes had priority over assisted living sites, but she didn't know it would take as long as it did to learn when her employees and residents could have their turn at the vaccine. She'd been contacting CVS "almost daily" since late December, before a representative contacted her on Monday and set a February 14 clinic date.

“We’re assisted living, so that puts us under skilled care,” she said. “So when I read in The Pantagraph that they were rolling out Phase 1B vaccinations this week, I sent an email to the (county) health department with that headline and said, ‘How could this possibly be right?’”

Barber wants to be clear: She didn’t blame the health department, which she says “has supported us really, really well” and is following IDPH guidance -- she was just surprised.