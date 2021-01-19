Watch now: Confusion over COVID vaccines in Bloomington-Normal nursing homes

BLOOMINGTON — As portions of Illinois — including McLean County — enter Phase 1B of the state coronavirus vaccine distribution plan, some eligible people that fell under Phase 1A category are still waiting for their turn at receiving a shot in the arm.
Phase 1A of the state's plan broadly grouped together "health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities" among those who would be the first recipients of the coronavirus vaccine, a group whose parameters the Illinois Department of Public Health said ranged from those in assisted living homes, to state-run veterans homes and mental health centers residents, as well as people residential substance abuse treatment centers.
But on Dec. 28, the state only "activated" vaccine distribution at skilled nursing facilities — meaning seniors in assisted or semi-independent living situations were not supposed to receive the vaccine until skilled nursing facilities had received theirs.
That's exactly how CVS handled it, said Charlie Rice-Minoso, a spokesman for the pharmacy system's Midwest region. Illinois is among the states using the federally run Pharmacy Partnership Program, which means CVS and Walgreens are in charge of scheduling and administering vaccines across the state’s various long-term care facilities; healthcare systems have the option to choose one or the other.
CVS only scheduled clinics at skilled nursing facilities with plans to move into assisted living sites on Jan. 25. — the date the state would "activate" vaccine distribution at assisted living homes — he said.
Also happening today: President Trump delivers farewell address
Since Dec. 28, "90% of our partnered skilled-nursing facilities have been administered their first vaccine doses," Rice-Minoso said. “The state has activated vaccinations in assisted living facilities on Monday, Jan. 25, which our pharmacy teams have already begun scheduling dates for beginning then."
An additional 180 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in McLean County were reported by the McLean County Health Department Tuesday.
Walgreens, which has distributed vaccine at The Loft senior living center in Normal, did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday.
In addition to The Loft, Luther Oaks, Heritage Health and parts of Westminister Village have already held a vaccine clinic. Heritage's Senior Living home in Normal, Evergreen Village, held a clinic Tuesday, Vice President of Community Relations and Marketing Melissa Beaver said.
Officials at some assisted living facilities said their employees and residents have yet to receive their first dose, including Blair House and the portion of Westminister Village that is independent living — although Chief Executive Office Barbara Nathan said those residents have a clinic date set.
Ryan Taylor, vice president of pharmacy services at Green Tree, which works with Heritage Health, said putting nursing homes first was, in the beginning, an issue of vaccine supply-and-demand.
"Skilled nursing facilities were initially prioritized when vaccine was less in-supply," he said. "(Assisted living) is getting scheduled more now (as) more vaccine is becoming available."
“I’m not really sure how the community is going to react,” said Ken Myszka, of Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group.
Still, the prioritization wasn't always clear. Barbara Barber, the administrator of Carriage Crossing Senior Living Center, said she knew nursing homes had priority over assisted living sites, but she didn't know it would take as long as it did to learn when her employees and residents could have their turn at the vaccine. She'd been contacting CVS "almost daily" since late December, before a representative contacted her on Monday and set a February 14 clinic date.
“We’re assisted living, so that puts us under skilled care,” she said. “So when I read in The Pantagraph that they were rolling out Phase 1B vaccinations this week, I sent an email to the (county) health department with that headline and said, ‘How could this possibly be right?’”
Barber wants to be clear: She didn’t blame the health department, which she says “has supported us really, really well” and is following IDPH guidance -- she was just surprised.
The state “skipped 1A and went to 1B,” she said.
McLean County has already began scheduling appointments for essential workers and adults 65-years and older; Illinois is slated to officially transition into Phase 1B on Monday.
According to data from IDPH, as of Tuesday, Illinois has been allocated 304,600 doses of coronavirus vaccine with 69,976 having been administered so far; IDPH's vaccine data does not specify where those doses were administered.