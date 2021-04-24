Cook County doctors say vaccine pause should create confidence

Anyone who received a Johnson & Johnson shot should seek medical attention from their health care providers if they are showing symptoms of clotting — trouble breathing, leg swelling, pain in the chest or abdomen and blurred vision — doctors said.

Both Rubin and her co-lead, Dr. Kiran Joshi, said Americans should see the pause on the Johnson & Johnson shot as proof the government is taking complications very seriously and that the evidence it assembled during this period shows the vaccine is overwhelmingly safe.

At the same time, “we don’t want to force people into vaccines they’re not comfortable with,” Rubin said, stressing there are three options for vaccination for those who want to avoid the paused medicine.

Both doctors felt the pause was worth it, despite how it might be contributing to vaccine hesitancy, and said many patients are specifically seeking out the Johnson & Johnson shot because of the ease of administration — one shot and done.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they said, is particularly valuable for vaccinating those who are hesitant, or have trouble reaching mass vaccination sites or booking online because of its easier storage and handling requirements relative to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.