Coronavirus deaths linked to long-term care facilities now over 1,000 mark in Illinois, according to state data

Coronavirus deaths tied to Illinois long-term care facilities crossed a grim threshold this week, with more than 1,000 deaths of residents and staff linked to the virus.

In its weekly update on cases tied to such facilities, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that, as of Friday, it had recorded 1,082 deaths linked to nursing homes, assisting living centers and other long-term care facilities.

That’s nearly double what was reported a week ago, which in turn was more than double reported the week prior.

The number of total cases has also climbed to at least 7,542 cases at 348 facilities across 31 counties. That’s nearly 3,300 more cases than reported a week prior, although the state cautions the data may be undercounting cases because of challenges in tabulating timely data, as a prior Tribune report noted.