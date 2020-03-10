Coronavirus spread cuts blood donations; Illinois blood supply providers ask for help

BLOOMINGTON — The spread of the new strain of coronavirus has blood supply providers worried that blood on the shelves will decline as donors stay away.
But two organizations that provide blood to many hospitals in Central and southern Illinois want potential donors to know that, while some blood drive hosts are canceling drives, donors are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 from giving blood.
"COVID-19 does not present a risk to the safety of blood products," said Kirby Winn, manager of public relations for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, which includes the Central Illinois Community Blood Center and Community Blood Services of Illinois.
"We have no evidence that coronavirus, or other respiratory virus, can be transmitted through blood transfusion," said Laura McGuire, external communications manager for American Red Cross biomedical field marketing and communications.
But, nationwide, some blood drive hosts, such as workplaces, are canceling drives over concern about the virus spread in public settings, not because of concerns about blood supply safety, Winn and McGuire said. The result is beginning to impact the blood supply, they said.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, 50 Red Cross blood drives nationwide have been canceled — not by the Red Cross, but by drive hosts, resulting in an estimated 1,300 units of blood uncollected, McGuire said.
"With the rise of coronavirus, that number will grow," she said.
In the Mississippi Valley region, one workplace-host has canceled a drive so far, Winn said. Meanwhile, Mississippi Valley, through America's Blood Centers, has shared blood with providers in Washington state, where more drives have been canceled because of the prevalence of coronavirus, he said.
"We never send any blood elsewhere in the country without making sure that local needs are met," he said.
The blood supply already was lower than usual because cold and flu season kept some donors away.
"There is no shortage," Winn said. "The hospitals have what they need. But it (the blood supply) hasn't been robust in the past two to three weeks."
"We have an urgent need for all blood types," McGuire said. "We are looking for healthy, eligible individuals, who feel well, to give blood to prevent a shortage with the outbreak of coronavirus."
Both blood suppliers are requiring people who have traveled recently to countries where coronavirus is prevalent — including Italy, South Korea, China and Iran — to postpone giving blood.
"If people develop (coronavirus) symptoms later (after they donate), we would ask them to call the Red Cross and we would quarantine that blood donation," McGuire said. "We're taking that extra precaution."
To make an appointment to donate blood with the Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767. For an appointment with Mississippi Valley or its affiliates, call 800-747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.
