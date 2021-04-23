COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Peoria area are now at highest point in the pandemic

PEORIA — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose this week, even as the number of new cases dropped slightly in the Tri-County Area.

"We are currently sitting in our region at only 17% of ICU capacity available. We currently have 46 ICU beds in use, and 121 non-ICU beds in use," said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department, during the weekly press briefing Thursday. ICU capacity was at 18% last week.

While the number of new cases was down slightly this week, with an average of 200 positive cases each day compared to 269 last week, it's only a slight dip in a trend that has been moving steadily upward in the last month.

There are currently three times more people with COVID-19 isolating at home than last month: 2,119 vs 716. And more sick people leads to more hospitalizations, a number that is nearly seven times higher than it was a month ago.

Currently, there are more patients with active COVID-19 infections in area hospitals than there have been at any other point during the pandemic, said Dr. Douglas Kasper, infectious disease specialist with the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria.