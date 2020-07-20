COVID-19 patients could be at risk for chronic fatigue syndrome

Jason says that when chronic illness sets in, patients tend to question why they can’t resume their previous lifestyle. But if researchers get out ahead of this now, the medical field can start finding ways of accommodating people with post-viral fatigue, being sensitive to their needs.

“That’s what’s important,” he said. “We don’t want to retraumatize them or stigmatize them as if this is something that is their fault. Fatigue and pain are primary reasons people go to their physicians. The problem is if you see 25% of your patients are fatigued, and someone comes in with some kind of post-viral fatigue, they just get put into that larger category and doctors don’t understand that one can be much more serious and much more limiting.”

Limits are something Stella, an ME advocate, knows about. She recalls her doctors prescribing physical therapy to help her.

“I couldn’t even sit at the table and eat a meal, so just to think about doing exercises, there just wasn’t any energy for that,” she said. “When I crash, it’s really, really low (like having to wear a diaper because she can’t use the bathroom on her own), but then during my good times, I can do stuff around the house ... some cooking, some cleaning. But when I go anywhere that is more than a quarter to half a block of walking, I need a wheelchair.”