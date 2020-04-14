COVID-19 positives increase by two in McLean County to 79; too soon to say whether virus is peaking here

The health department announced in March that two people had died of the virus, a man and woman in their 70s.

More than 1,200 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, McKnight said.

Testing at the fairgrounds site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, has evolved over the past several days so that the nasal swab is now self-administered by people being tested rather than by medical professionals, said Cathy Coverston Anderson, McLean County Health Department assistant administrator.

The test, monitored by a medical professional, doesn't require going as far into the nasal cavity, Coverston Anderson said. That makes it less invasive and requires less personal protective equipment for medical professionals, IDPH said.

Meanwhile on Monday, Tazewell County Health Department, whose county has had 19 cases of COVID-19, confirmed its third coronavirus-related fatality, a man in his 80s who is not related to the Generations at Riverview outbreak in East Peoria.

Macon County reported two additional deaths Monday, bringing its totals to 42 cases and three deaths.