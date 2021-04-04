COVID-19 pushed this Bloomington woman into the caregiving field. Now, she's looking at staying there long-term

BLOOMINGTON — There's a difference between weathering a storm and chasing it, and you could argue that Bloomington's Sophia Brongo is a chaser.

Coronavirus was the storm and Brongo spent the majority of a year weathering it, decently employed at State Farm, before deciding in January to head into it by becoming a caregiver with Synergy Home Care. She'd spent around five years working at the corporate office, moving between actual insurance work and collections, feeling that her "too nice" demeanor didn't mesh with the work.

Over the past year, she said, she'd listened to her best friend, a local nurse, tell stories about the impact of the virus on patients and families. The more she listened, the more of a calling she felt.

"A lot of the stories she told me of the family members really just broke my heart," Brongo said. "And I was like, 'Well, if I could help anyone during this wild time, let me see if I can do it.'"

+3 Watch now: Hiring woes put Bloomington-Normal restaurants in another tough situation Now that restaurants are expanding capacity with outdoor dining as the weather warms and with more vaccinations completed, most Bloomington-Normal restaurants are confronted with a problem: Workers are hesitant or unwilling to return.

She's now spent nearly three months on the frontlines, donning PPE and heading into the homes of the elderly or disabled. There is no typical day in this line of work, Brongo said, but she has the same mission every time she clocks in.