COVID-19 pushed this Bloomington woman into the caregiving field. Now, she's looking at staying there long-term

BLOOMINGTON — There's a difference between weathering a storm and chasing it, and you could argue that Bloomington's Sophia Brongo is a chaser.
Coronavirus was the storm and Brongo spent the majority of a year weathering it, decently employed at State Farm, before deciding in January to head into it by becoming a caregiver with Synergy Home Care. She'd spent around five years working at the corporate office, moving between actual insurance work and collections, feeling that her "too nice" demeanor didn't mesh with the work.
Over the past year, she said, she'd listened to her best friend, a local nurse, tell stories about the impact of the virus on patients and families. The more she listened, the more of a calling she felt.
"A lot of the stories she told me of the family members really just broke my heart," Brongo said. "And I was like, 'Well, if I could help anyone during this wild time, let me see if I can do it.'"
She's now spent nearly three months on the frontlines, donning PPE and heading into the homes of the elderly or disabled. There is no typical day in this line of work, Brongo said, but she has the same mission every time she clocks in.
"When I'm pulling into their driveway or going into the nursing home, I'm thinking, 'OK, this is my grandma and grandpa and whatever they need done today, we're going to get done.' I'm going to make sure they're happier when I leave than when I came in, because these people are pretty miserable right now. If I can at least get them smiling and a clean home and comfortable, then that's a job well done."
Because of how late into the pandemic she started her new job, COVID caregiving is the only kind Brongo knows — social distancing, mask wearing and sanitizing were practices she started out doing, not practices she had to learn on the job. What she did learn on the job was that even a year into the pandemic, the pain of the pandemic still permeates families on a daily basis.
"I'm hoping with this coming year, or whenever, we can live a little more normally — we can be there for big moments," she said. "Like, 'I can take you to the emergency room and I can sit with you, I can be your comfort ... down to the little things, like not worrying about holding someone's hand. Obviously we're going to take all the precautions necessary, because we don't want people getting sick, but it will be nice to be able to fully be there for our clients whenever the time is right."
"Being there" takes all kinds of forms, from taking someone home from the ER to doing basic household chores to listening to stories. There is no typical day, Brongo said, which makes her view the career as a long-term option — not just a pandemic-prompted stint.
"It's a perfect fit for me," she said. "It's what I love doing, and it's my job, so it's kind of a win-win."