COVID hospitalizations hit another record in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Sixty people in McLean County's two hospitals are considered COVID patients, breaking a record set earlier this week as admissions continue to climb.

The figure, provided daily by the McLean County Health Department, differs from that of hospitalized county residents, since patients at Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers may come from other areas. But that figure, too, has also hit a record: 54 McLean residents are now considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county.

The increases track with what's occurring in the greater area. Intensive care unit bed availability and COVID patient rates in the 20-county Region 2 area, which includes McLean County, are trending in the wrong direction — and have been for days. For seven straight days, ICU bed availability has dipped below 20%. For 10 straight days, the average number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased, with that figure sitting at 248 as of April 14.