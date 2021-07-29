COVID testing site to remain open at McLean County Fairgrounds

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health has reversed its decision to close a community-based COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington.
Last month, the department cited "low demand" as the motivation behind planned closure of the location at the McLean County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Although a state-owned site, the testing operations were run by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories.
On Thursday, Reditus said in a statement that due to "the increased ... positivity rate and significant concerns surrounding the Delta variant, the Illinois Department of Public Health has decided that community-based testing sites, including the one at the McLean County Fairgrounds, will remain open."
IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold told The Pantagraph in an email that "state community-based testing sites are not scheduled to close this Saturday."
Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said testing will continue indefinitely from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
He added that the company is looking to relocate testing operations from the site at 1106 Interstate Drive, but did not provide details on potential locations.
The change comes as "more events are taking place at the fairgrounds," affecting costs and resulting in "disruption of our processes."
"We will certainly make the public aware of any location change," Rossi said in a statement.
Reditus has operated at the site since May 2020.
In the past two months, testing averages dropped to about 30 per day, according the company. At the pandemic's peak last year, that average was around tests 1,300 per day.