COVID testing site to remain open at McLean County Fairgrounds

He added that the company is looking to relocate testing operations from the site at 1106 Interstate Drive, but did not provide details on potential locations.

The change comes as "more events are taking place at the fairgrounds," affecting costs and resulting in "disruption of our processes."

"We will certainly make the public aware of any location change," Rossi said in a statement.

Reditus has operated at the site since May 2020.

In the past two months, testing averages dropped to about 30 per day, according the company. At the pandemic's peak last year, that average was around tests 1,300 per day.