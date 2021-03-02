 Skip to main content
Delay in COVID vaccine cancels McLean County clinic
Delay in COVID vaccine cancels McLean County clinic

BLOOMINGTON — A previously scheduled clinic for people expecting their second dose of vaccine has been cancelled. 

The McLean County Health Department said Tuesday afternoon that a "delay of a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine" led officials to cancel Wednesday's clinic at the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal. 

MCHD has not yet responded to a request for comment from The Pantagraph sent Tuesday morning. 

A reschedule date has not been set; MCHD said the date will be announced "as soon as vaccine is received."

Those affected by Wednesday's cancellation were set to receive a second dose of Pfizer vaccine, which is supposed to be administered 21 days after the first dose was given.

Guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, adds that the second dose can be given up to six weeks after the first. 

Exactly two weeks ago, MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center had to cancel a Feb. 16 clinic due to severe weather; on Feb. 19, another delay in shipments — related to weather across the U.S. — prompted officials to cancel that clinic as well. 

