Delayed McLean County vaccine clinics rescheduled

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department officials have rescheduled two cancelled vaccine clinics from last week.

People scheduled for their second-dose shots on Feb. 16 and Feb. 19 are now slated to attend clinics on Feb. 25 and March 2, both of which will be at Grossinger Arena.

MCHD said people will be placed in timeslots identical to the ones originally scheduled and that "no further action is needed to confirm a rescheduled appointment."

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports around 7,400 McLean County residents have received both doses of vaccine.

Opportunities for first-dose appointments, however, remain slim as state shipments of "vaccine... for first doses is still very limited."

All clinics scheduled by MCHD and run in conjunction with Carle BroMenn Medical Center this week were second-dose clinics.

