 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delayed McLean County vaccine clinics rescheduled
1 comment
breaking top story

Delayed McLean County vaccine clinics rescheduled

  • Updated
  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County Health Department officials have rescheduled two cancelled vaccine clinics from last week. 

People scheduled for their second-dose shots on Feb. 16 and Feb. 19 are now slated to attend clinics on Feb. 25 and March 2, both of which will be at Grossinger Arena.

MCHD said people will be placed in timeslots identical to the ones originally scheduled and that "no further action is needed to confirm a rescheduled appointment." 

At Bloomington stop, LaHood says COVID relief bill 'wastes money' on unrelated items

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports around 7,400 McLean County residents have received both doses of vaccine. 

Opportunities for first-dose appointments, however, remain slim as state shipments of "vaccine... for first doses is still very limited."

Where to get vaccines in McLean County

All clinics scheduled by MCHD and run in conjunction with Carle BroMenn Medical Center this week were second-dose clinics. 

 26 Bloomington-Normal restaurants from years past

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Another finance issue for millennials

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News