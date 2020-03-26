Despite the risks, retired Illinois health care providers are answering the call as hospitals battle a pandemic

State officials said 180 people applied for reinstatement in the first 24 hours the new process was available.

Maria Connolly, who is 73 and still has an active license as a registered nurse, was so eager to assist that she signed up as a volunteer with Illinois Helps a couple of weeks ago, before Pritzker even asked for retirees to step forward. Connolly, of Oak Forest, now works part time as an adjunct nursing professor at Loyola University Chicago.

She said that, to her frustration, she hasn’t heard back from Illinois Helps about how she might be put to use. The Illinois Department of Public Health did not answer questions about Illinois Helps by deadline Wednesday.

Connolly said she has no qualms about heading back into the fray.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“It has to do with doing what you know is right to do,” said Connolly, who used to work as a critical care nurse. “I just feel like I have something I know I can do well and effect change in another human’s life.”

She said she could do a lot of good in basic nursing care, data collection or desk work.

Connolly isn’t worried about her age putting her at higher risk. She said she walks 3 to 5 miles a day and is in good health.