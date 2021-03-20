Did you get COVID-19 vaccine envy as other states expanded eligibility quicker? Medical experts say widening criteria isn’t automatically the solution.

But there could be unintended consequences if states simply give the vaccine to anyone in additional, younger age groups while supply is still limited, Parker said.

“You’ll end up prioritizing people who are quite low risk,” he said.

Policymakers should instead be prioritizing people in hard-hit neighborhoods, something Chicago has been doing through its Protect Chicago Plus plan, which targets high-risk communities in the city for vaccinations, he said.

Ensuring people in hard-hit areas get vaccinated before low-risk people is more equitable and it better helps to control the spread of the virus as well as prevent deaths and hospitalizations, he said.

“Pour water where the fire is burning,” he said.

It made sense for Illinois to first allow health care workers to be vaccinated, followed by seniors and people with health conditions, he said.

But Parker believes it’s been a “policy failure” that the Chicago area hasn’t received as many vaccines per person as some other areas of the state; Chicago has been vaccinating many people who don’t live in the city, and that should be taken into account when it’s decided how many doses the city should be getting.