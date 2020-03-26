Did you know loss of smell is one of the first symptoms of COVID-19? More answers from experts

Q. How many people should we be testing right now?

A. We should be testing 4,000 people in Illinois daily and 100,000 people in the United States daily. “We are not doing that,” Murphy said.

Q. Why do we keep hearing experts say that testing is important?

A. Besides identifying those who have COVID-19, there are a lot more people than we thought who have no symptoms but are infectious and spreading the disease. The only way to prevent this are mass screenings. “If we don’t do mass screenings, I think nothing else will work.” South Korea has done the most tests out of any country and has seen it pay off in blunting the curve.

Q. Do we really need such an extreme reaction?

A. “The more forceful we act now, the shorter the problem will be.” Places like South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore have been able to suppress the infection because of their strict measures.

Q. How long do we need to practice social distancing to get us through the epidemic?