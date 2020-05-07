Elective surgeries resume Monday in Central Illinois; procedures preceded by COVID test

Examples of surgeries and procedures that have been postponed include non-urgent joint replacement, gallbladder and prostate surgery; hernia repair; gynecological procedures such as hysterectomies; cancer biopsies; endoscopies and colonoscopies; removal of moles and skin lesions; and pain management, ophthalmological, podiatric and ear, nose and throat procedures.

"For most hospitals, the bulk of what we do is elective surgeries," OSF's Fulton said. "The patient needs it but not immediately. There is only so long you can put off elective procedures before it affects the health and well being of the patient."

For example, delays in cancer screening biopsies may delay treatment and postponing orthopedic procedures may result in pain, Clark said.

"We think the benefit of elective surgeries outweighs the risk at this point because of the aggressive steps we're taking to protect the patients," Clark said.

Hospitals are not yet moving to 100 percent elective surgical capacity because non-COVID patients must be kept separate from COVID patients, because hospitals must be prepared for a possible second COVID surge and because hospitals must be ready for any medical emergency.