Feeling sick? Bloomington COVID testing site widens availability

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington's COVID-19 drive-through testing site has loosened guidelines on who can be tested.
Anyone with COVID-19-like illness or symptoms now can get a test, even without a doctor's order. Testing is available for people who have symptoms (cough, shortness of breath and fever) or have a risk factor such as contact with someone who is confirmed to have COVID, or a compromised immune system, or a serious chronic medical condition.
Testing is available for people with or without symptoms who work in a healthcare facility, work in correctional facilities like a jail or prison, are first responders (paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police or firefighters), or support critical infrastructure, such as workers in grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation.
People who use the drive-through site need to be in a vehicle and keep all windows up until instructed otherwise. You can step outside the car to use portable restrooms but not to wander.
Those who meet the testing criteria and can complete the self-swab test without assistance can be tested. All minors must have parent/guardian consent and be able to complete the test without help.
The site is located at the Interstate Center/McLean County Fair Grounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until 250 tests have been conducted.
Farmer City leaders say the DeWitt County town and others should not be treated the same as Chicago, and they want Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reconsider rescinding some stay-at-home rules for downstate Illinois.
Smartphone location data can tell if people stay home during the pandemic. Experts worry users are sacrificing privacy for safety.
Photos: Guardsmen begin testing patients for coronavirus at Bloomington fairgrounds
032920-blm-loc-3virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-1virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-2virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-5virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-4virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-7virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-8virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-6virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-10virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-9virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-11virusdrivethrough
032920-blm-loc-12virusdrivethrough
COVID-19 testing
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.