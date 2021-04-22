Fewer people meeting COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Sangamon County

The USDA program, Farm to Table Food Boxes, started mid-April 2020 to provide food for families effected by Covid-19 and also provide contracts for distributers to address employment issues.

As the number of people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to increase in Sangamon County, local health officials are indicating that fewer people are meeting vaccination appointments, a possible sign that the county may be hitting the limit of who is willing to receive the vaccine.

Overall, 67,499 people — 34.55% of the population — have received at least two doses of the vaccine through Thursday, but Gail O'Neill, the director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, says that fewer people are flowing into mass vaccination sites at the Illinois State Fairgrounds and at the department's office on South Grand Avenue. She said that people who were anxious to get the vaccine early managed to do so, making it a challenge for the county to try and get more people to receive their vaccine.

"There aren't that many available arms at this point," O'Neill said. "(At) the mass vaccination site, we were prepared to do 1,500 a day and we still were trying to get 2,000, (but) in the last 4-5 days, our numbers have gone to 600-650. Yesterday, there was only 526 doses (administered). At our drive-thru, we were trying to provide 400 a day, and we've been down in the 320s as well. When you add it up, it sounds like a lot of people, but we've been geared up to do thousands a day."