Fitness center plans move into former Hobby Lobby building in Normal

NORMAL — Crunch Fitness plans to open in late December in the former Hobby Lobby in The Shoppes at College Hills.

The gym, known for its "judgment-free zone" tagline, intends to invest $7 million in re-developing the 90,000-square-foot building, said Hiba Abduljawad, Crunch Fitness marketing director.

"You’ll find pretty much everything you need at Crunch," Abduljawad said in an email to The Pantagraph. That includes treadmills, stairmasters, ellipticals and other cardio equipment; a well-stocked dumbbell rack up to 120 pounds; and free weights to go along with power racks, multi-Olympic platforms and plate-loaded equipment, she said.

The fitness center will also offer more than 50 classes a week, including programs such as Belly, Butt and Thighs Bootcamp, Barre Bootcamp, Yoga Body Sculpt and Zoomba.

Crunch Fitness intends to occupy around 45,000 square feet on the west side of the building while converting the remaining 35,000 square feet into a multi-tenant space. The company is currently "under negotiations with several national tenants" to lease the remaining space, Abduljawad said.