Fitness center to move into former Hobby Lobby building in Normal

NORMAL — Crunch Fitness plans to open in late December in the former Hobby Lobby in The Shoppes at College Hills.
The gym, known for its "judgment-free zone" tagline, intends to invest $7 million in re-developing the 90,000-square-foot building, said Hiba Abduljawad, Crunch Fitness marketing director.
"You’ll find pretty much everything you need at Crunch," Abduljawad said in an email to The Pantagraph. That includes treadmills, stairmasters, ellipticals and other cardio equipment; a well-stocked dumbbell rack up to 120 pounds; and free weights to go along with power racks, multi-Olympic platforms and plate-loaded equipment, she said.
The fitness center will also offer more than 50 classes a week, including programs such as Belly, Butt and Thighs Bootcamp, Barre Bootcamp, Yoga Body Sculpt and Zoomba.
Crunch Fitness intends to occupy around 45,000 square feet on the west side of the building while converting the remaining 35,000 square feet into a multi-tenant space. The company is currently "under negotiations with several national tenants" to lease the remaining space, Abduljawad said.
"We put a lot of thought into the design of our gym, with the right amount of cardio and strength-training equipment, expansive functional/small-group/personal training areas, large group fitness rooms, indoor cycling studio, and awesome locker rooms with showers," said Abduljawad.
Though the fitness center plans to open in late December, Abduljawad said the gym will operate a temporary workout facility in the Golds Gym Express, 1108 Trinity Lane, Bloomington. People who are interested in memberships and who are former Golds members can call 309-807-3388 for more information.
The Normal Town Council is set to approve a final development plan for the location Monday during its meeting.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car would remain in its current location on the south side of the building.
Hobby Lobby vacated the building at 301 S. Veteran Parkway in favor of moving into the former Gordmans space at 306 S. Towanda Ave. in the same shopping center.
The company began looking for an ideal location in Normal nearly two years ago and started negotiations to purchase the former Hobby Lobby building around 6 months ago, said Abduljawad.
Crunch Fitness first opened 1989 in New York City and now operates 350 gyms across 30 states and five countries.
Can you identify these 12 Bloomington-Normal locations from above?
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!