Forget ‘Happy Birthday,’ here’s our Top 40 hand-washing hits
0 comments

Forget ‘Happy Birthday,’ here’s our Top 40 hand-washing hits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak US

Workers stand near an ambulance Friday at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., which has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. This ambulance left the facility after a short time and did not transport a patient.

 TED S. WARREN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sorry but I’m just not into humming “Happy Birthday” while I wash my hands.

And I’m definitely not into singing it twice in a row, which supposedly takes about 20 seconds, which is exactly the amount of time that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests we wash our hands regularly to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Of course, there are some alternatives to what you can recite while washing hands for 20 seconds. The alphabet song, I’m told. The BBC says that “God Save the Queen” works well (though even better advice is staying away from the BBC employee who learned this). The Los Angeles Times recommends a chorus of “Raspberry Beret” or “Jolene.”

Yet nothing has set me on fire.

So, as the world hunkers down for a long haul — not to mention, my sudden awareness that basically all I do is touch my face all day long — I have been compiling a useful list of 40 socially acceptable things that should take at least 20 seconds to say, sing or hum to yourself while standing at a sink and washing your hands of any infectious disease:

The preamble to the U.S. Constitution

“Nothing Gold Can Stay” by Robert Frost

The first three verses of Duke Ellington’s “Take the A Train”

A complete list of Ivy League colleges

Any part of Emily’s speech in “Our Town”

The ocean zones, from epipelagic to hadalpelagic

Benjamin Franklin’s 13 Virtues

The Ten Commandments

The theme to “Sanford and Son”

The title of every “Fast & Furious” movie

“We Didn’t Start the Fire” (from “Harry Truman” to “Santayana goodbye” only)

“The Imperial March” from “Star Wars”

The theme to “Full House”

The lyrics of “O Holy Night” until you fake it

Founding members of Earth, Wind & Fire

Whatever plot you can remember at all from any of the six “Mission: Impossible” films

An imitation of Mariah Carey singing the phrase “home of the free” at an NBA game

The names of every living thing that ever entered the Brady household

Nine restaurants that charge $6 for toast

Eight people from high school who are cops now

Seven dwarfs you think are Snow White’s dwarves but surprisingly aren’t

Six cable stations that justify the size of your cable bill

Five reasons your Christmas wreath is still up

Four demonic incantations you learned at summer camp

The final chorus of Styx’ “Come Sail Away”

Dante’s nine circles of hell

The titles of every political memoir you’ve regifted

All 206 bones in an adult human body

Every element on the periodic table

All known species of Cheerios

All known actresses you think are Margot Robbie

Disney characters you would probably date

One short song composed of every Lizzo lyric you know

Newton’s three laws of motion

The seven stupidest people you are paid to talk to daily

Three reasons we can’t have nice things anymore

A dramatic reading of Tennyson’s “The Eagle”

A dramatic reading of what you forgot to buy at CVS

A dramatic reading of why you are calling in sick again

Brands of soap you have known

Spring break is coming and the coronavirus is spreading. Here’s what to know before you go.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News