From erecting tents to modifying rooms, Central Illinois hospitals prep for surge of COVID-19 patients

BLOOMINGTON — From erecting tents to modifying patient rooms, Central Illinois hospitals are preparing for an expected surge of patients as the number of people with coronavirus disease symptoms continues to accelerate.
The bad news is the acceleration continues with 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County on Thursday and 715 new cases reported statewide.
The good news is the number of inpatients remains low at several Central Illinois hospitals as non-urgent surgeries have been delayed, seasonal influenza has decreased and people with chronic health conditions are staying in, meaning they are less exposed to viruses.
At Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka, President Colleen Kannaday said triage tents have been erected to handle a surge of patients with COVID-19 symptoms. The tents are expected to be operational next week, she said.
Meanwhile, the BroMenn emergency department has been functioning with two entrances — one for patients with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath) and another for patients without those symptoms, she said.
"As the need arises, we have the ability to modify many of our patient care rooms and through these modifications provide a higher level of care than what we normally would in that same space," Kannaday said. "We are also prepared to transition many of our private rooms back to semi-private as needed to increase our bed capacity."
"We have built out our surge plans to also allow us to move into other clinical spaces in the hospital to further increase our bed capacity, including using attached ambulatory spaces such as our physician office building to care for less acute patients if needed," she said.
In addition, BroMenn is in conversation with the McLean County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency in case there are so many patients that care would need to be provided outside hospitals, she said.
At OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, the infusion clinic adjacent to the emergency department has been relocated temporarily so clinic space may be used by people who come to the emergency department with respiratory symptoms, said Dr. Paul Pedersen, vice president and chief medical officer.
While St. Joseph has 15 intensive care unit beds, all 32 beds in the comprehensive care center could be used as ICU beds.
"More nurses are up-skilling and refreshing their skills so they could care for ICU patients," Pedersen said.
"We're talking about, as our numbers increase, being able to move stable COVID-19 patients (from ICU) to segregated parts of our current hospital," Pedersen said. "Our (inpatient) volumes are 50 to 60 percent lower than usual for this time of year."
At OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, "We have capacity plans in place for several levels of surge activity," said Erin Nimbler, manager of emergency services.
A tent has been erected outside the emergency department to screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms, Nimbler said. Potential COVID patients, once they are in the emergency department, have separate waiting and treatment areas from other patients.
Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln "has a surge plan and we have an adequate supply of PPE (personal protective equipment) at this time," said Angela Stoltzenburg, community health collaborative director.
At Hopedale Medical Complex in Hopedale, when asked about surge capacity and PPE, Chief Operating Officer Emily Whitson reported "We have a COVID-19 hospital preparedness program."
Central Illinois hospitals reported having an adequate supply of PPE but noted that could change with a surge of patients.
Advocate staff has daily updates to determine where PPE is needed most.
Pedersen said OSF is trying reusing N95 masks.
"We have an adequate supply of (surgical) masks at the moment," he said.
Staff may wear, in St. Joseph, donated masks or masks they bought or made themselves but "if they are in a room with a patient, they need to wear masks that we know are industry standard."
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
