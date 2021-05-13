From maternal and mental health to pain and medical care, Black women face major disparities when compared with white women

At the end of last year, the Illinois Senate’s Public Health and Health and Human Services committees held hearings to look for ways to shrink pregnancy-related disparities between Black and white women.

The Maternal Child Health and Wellness facility opened in February on the Ingalls Memorial Hospital campus in Harvey. The facility is focusing on maternal health to reduce maternal mortality in Black women with preventive care and high-risk pregnancy care, case managers to help patients navigate the health care system and behavioral health professionals. One of the goals is to be a one-stop shop for women throughout their lives with family care services such as parenting classes, as well as “wraparound” services to help with housing, food, insurance and financial issues.

Breast cancer

Recent research focuses on inferior screening as one of the reasons African American women are more likely to die of breast cancer than white women. For instance, Black women are less likely to get 3D mammograms, according to studies published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology and JAMA Network Open, and should be getting screened at an earlier age, according to Linda Goler Blount, one of the authors of the JAMA paper.