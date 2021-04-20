 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Full-time hire puts infectious disease specialist at Carle BroMenn
0 comments

Full-time hire puts infectious disease specialist at Carle BroMenn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Many states had to move quickly Tuesday to pause distribution of the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine. But that quick decision at the state level caused a scramble on the ground, like at this vaccine clinic in Virginia. "We quickly jiggered. We were able to identify an opportunity for today's clinic to offer Moderna. For appointments later in the week we're still in the process of evaluating what we can do to get those individuals in. We may need to reschedule but we'll know more as the week goes on," said Bryna Helfer, assistant county manager and director of communications for Arlington County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are investigating a possible link between the J&J vaccine and a dangerous blood clotting condition. The side effect is extremely rare. There are just six known cases in the U.S. among the nearly 7 million J&J vaccines that have been administered. Government health officials say similarities to the AstraZeneca vaccine in Europe pose a concerning patternThe White House on Tuesday sought to reassure Americans that the pause would not impact the pace of vaccinations. So we have more than enough supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to continue the current pace of about 3 million shots per day," White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters Tuesday. At this vaccination site in Arlington County, Virginia, organizers didnt want to have to cancel existing appointments. Anyone expecting to get the one-shot J&J vaccine here on Tuesday, instead got Modernas and vaccine recipients told me any jab is better than no jab. "I was relieved to still have an appointment. A little disappointed it was two doses instead of one but just grateful to have a vaccine," said Laura Carpenter, 29. "It still didn't really affect how I felt, as long as I got the vaccine I was happy with it," Alexis Campbell, 23, said. This clinic was able to swap in Moderna vaccines quickly because they already had a new shipment on hand."Sometimes we get more, sometimes we get less. This week we were fortunate that we had more that we hadn't yet scheduled," Helfer said. "Everyone that has a second dose appointment will continue with those second doses. This clinic today does not impact that at all."Providers are not required to stop using the J&J vaccine. For now, the pause is just a recommendation while the investigation into this blood clotting side effect continues.

NORMAL — You can find what drew Dr. Isha Tyagi to medicine in the opening line of the Hippocratic oath — "First, do no harm."

“I am sure other professions are very noble, but unless you’re doing something on purpose, as a doctor, you can’t go wrong. You’re always trying to help,” she said.

Help is what she hopes to continue bringing to Carle BroMenn Medical Center as the hospital’s first, full-time infectious disease specialist. She joined the health care system last August in Urbana before transitioning to Normal earlier this year.

Her presence has allowed the hospital to start onsite clinics two days a week for conditions that need specialized or advanced treatment — or something that might need the expertise of someone focusing on infectious diseases.

Tyagi may see patients who have conditions where hospitalists “don’t know what to do next.”

Watch now: Normal police evaluating training after Minnesota motorist shooting

“It can be a fever of unknown origin and they can’t make a diagnosis,” she said. “It could be something with a very different presentation that doesn’t make sense or something that requires a different, specialized treatment that is not usually done.”

It’s only been a few months, but “our presence in BroMenn — myself and my nurse practitioner — has made a great difference and this is just the start.”

Tyagi made the jump to Carle after spending more than a decade as a physician in Springfield, where she learned she had a penchant for helping HIV patients.

Illinois attorney general’s office investigating hack of its computer network

When treating HIV, “you have to think out of the box,” she said. “HIV is almost like mathematics — how the virus mutates. You have to figure out, almost like a garden, which medicine will work. That investigative approach — I like that."

Locally, there isn't a "large population" of such patients, she said, but it remains one of her passions.

While she's the first fulltime, onsite specialist: There are already plans to expand the infectious disease department. Tyagi said she hopes to eventually have a partner who can broaden the work done. 

"When I have a partner, it's going to become so much easier for the hospitalists," she said. "I think the best part is that they don't have to keep the patients in the hospital as long because we have outpatient clinics."  

When not running clinics, she's making rounds at the hospital, or working in her stories-high office that overlooks the BroMenn campus. You can pretty much find her only in those places, she jokes. 

"I really do nothing except work and be at home," she said with a laugh. "I do like to read a lot: My backyard has a forest and I sit with my book and read. And my kids (7 and 12 years old) — by the time I come home, either one of them has homework."  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma school cheers for cafeteria manager as she passes her U.S. citizenship test

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McLean County contact tracers link COVID cases, youth sports
Health

McLean County contact tracers link COVID cases, youth sports

  • Updated

"What is most difficult to control is what is outside of our schools," MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "We are still seeing kids who are contracting COVID-19 outside of the school — traveling, family events, sporting events, that kind of thing." 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News