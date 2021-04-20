Full-time hire puts infectious disease specialist at Carle BroMenn

NORMAL — You can find what drew Dr. Isha Tyagi to medicine in the opening line of the Hippocratic oath — "First, do no harm."
“I am sure other professions are very noble, but unless you’re doing something on purpose, as a doctor, you can’t go wrong. You’re always trying to help,” she said.
Help is what she hopes to continue bringing to Carle BroMenn Medical Center as the hospital’s first, full-time infectious disease specialist. She joined the health care system last August in Urbana before transitioning to Normal earlier this year.
Her presence has allowed the hospital to start onsite clinics two days a week for conditions that need specialized or advanced treatment — or something that might need the expertise of someone focusing on infectious diseases.
Tyagi may see patients who have conditions where hospitalists “don’t know what to do next.”
“It can be a fever of unknown origin and they can’t make a diagnosis,” she said. “It could be something with a very different presentation that doesn’t make sense or something that requires a different, specialized treatment that is not usually done.”
It’s only been a few months, but “our presence in BroMenn — myself and my nurse practitioner — has made a great difference and this is just the start.”
Tyagi made the jump to Carle after spending more than a decade as a physician in Springfield, where she learned she had a penchant for helping HIV patients.
When treating HIV, “you have to think out of the box,” she said. “HIV is almost like mathematics — how the virus mutates. You have to figure out, almost like a garden, which medicine will work. That investigative approach — I like that."
Locally, there isn't a "large population" of such patients, she said, but it remains one of her passions.
While she's the first fulltime, onsite specialist: There are already plans to expand the infectious disease department. Tyagi said she hopes to eventually have a partner who can broaden the work done.
"When I have a partner, it's going to become so much easier for the hospitalists," she said. "I think the best part is that they don't have to keep the patients in the hospital as long because we have outpatient clinics."
When not running clinics, she's making rounds at the hospital, or working in her stories-high office that overlooks the BroMenn campus. You can pretty much find her only in those places, she jokes.
"I really do nothing except work and be at home," she said with a laugh. "I do like to read a lot: My backyard has a forest and I sit with my book and read. And my kids (7 and 12 years old) — by the time I come home, either one of them has homework."