Full-time hire puts infectious disease specialist at Carle BroMenn

It’s only been a few months, but “our presence in BroMenn — myself and my nurse practitioner — has made a great difference and this is just the start.”

Tyagi made the jump to Carle after spending more than a decade as a physician in Springfield, where she learned she had a penchant for helping HIV patients.

When treating HIV, “you have to think out of the box,” she said. “HIV is almost like mathematics — how the virus mutates. You have to figure out, almost like a garden, which medicine will work. That investigative approach — I like that."

Locally, there isn't a "large population" of such patients, she said, but it remains one of her passions.

While she's the first fulltime, onsite specialist: There are already plans to expand the infectious disease department. Tyagi said she hopes to eventually have a partner who can broaden the work done.

"When I have a partner, it's going to become so much easier for the hospitalists," she said. "I think the best part is that they don't have to keep the patients in the hospital as long because we have outpatient clinics."