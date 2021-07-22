Grossinger Arena vaccine clinic closes next week

BLOOMINGTON — Grossinger Motors Arena next week will end its four-month run as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Illinois National Guard ended its support team assistance last week, according to a news release Thursday from the City of Bloomington.

The last two days of the clinic will be Tuesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 29, from 3 to 6 p.m. each day.

Once the final clinics are over, the total count of vaccinations administered at the arena will be 50,157, the release stated.

