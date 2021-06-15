Grossinger vaccine clinic scaling back

BLOOMINGTON — Another sign of slowed vaccine demand in McLean County: Reduced vaccination operations at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Once sprawling across the main floor and staffed by at least 60 members of the Illinois National Guard, the McLean County Health Department's mass vaccination clinic is now running from a condensed section on the south side of the arena, once reserved for people needing more accessibility accommodations.

MCHD's staffing at the clinics also is now "slightly reduced," spokeswoman Marianne Manko said.

So is that of the Illinois National Guard.

Air National Guard Major Melanie Crays told the The Pantagraph that the number of guard members has dropped to 19, although "there is no definitive end date" for their presence in the county.

"The MCHD, (Illinois Department of Public Health) and the National Guard will work together to determine the appropriate time to either further reduce the number of military personnel or end the involvement of military personnel in the operation," Crays wrote in an email.

How long that operation will remain at Grossinger Motors Arena is still being discussed by officials with MCHD and the city of Bloomington.

Central to the operation of the mass vaccination site at Grossinger is a memorandum of understanding between MCHD and Bloomington, in which the city-owned event center has been provided to the county department for use as a "point of dispensing" for vaccines.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Right now, that agreement is slated to expire July 1, Bloomington Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said, but talks of an extension are ongoing.

"The city continues to work with (MCHD) to iron out terms that would extend the current agreement through at least Sept. 1, although we don't expect that vaccination operations will require as much space," he wrote in an email. "The MOU extension would terminate Sept. 1, so the extension currently being discussed would be in place through August."

Asked whether the talks include the possibility of the mass vaccination effort extending past Sept. 1, Manko said officials are "discussing several options."

At the same time, Tyus said, the city's "Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department has been planning for months now for the day when operations would return to more traditional uses ... and working with acts and booking agents to set dates for future events."

With Illinois' transition to Phase 5, which ended all COVID-related capacity limits, staff are eyeing the return of Grossinger to its original purpose — an events venue that can seat thousands.

"We anticipate a 'soft opening' for a yet-to-be-announced event in August, although there could be events held sooner," Tyus said.

During a city council meeting Monday night, city manager Tim Gleason said the city has "staff trying to book events, still trying to live within the parameters of having live events and such, but we're seeing us inch ever close to business as usual pre-COVID."

Manko has said that, eventually, how vaccines are administered will change, likely shifting from mass vaccination sites to smaller venues, like doctor's offices or pharmacies, in the coming months.