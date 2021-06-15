 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Grossinger vaccine clinic scaling back

  • 0
031321-illinois-covidmainbar3

Army National Guard members, from left, Kyle Kerchner, Alexandria Leka, Chuck Leto and Noe Salas Bernal await patients to be vaccinated during the McLean County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on March 11.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. surpassed 600,000 COVID deaths Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. India has the next-highest number of COVID deaths, at 374,000. To put 600,000 deaths into perspective, that's greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee. It's also nearly equal to the number of Americans who died of cancer in 2019. President Biden acknowledged the grim milestone Monday during his visit to Europe, saying that while new cases and deaths are dropping dramatically in the U.S., "there's still too many lives being lost" and "now is not the time to let our guard down."Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

BLOOMINGTON — Another sign of slowed vaccine demand in McLean County: Reduced vaccination operations at Grossinger Motors Arena

Once sprawling across the main floor and staffed by at least 60 members of the Illinois National Guard, the McLean County Health Department's mass vaccination clinic is now running from a condensed section on the south side of the arena, once reserved for people needing more accessibility accommodations.  

MCHD's staffing at the clinics also is now "slightly reduced," spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. 

So is that of the Illinois National Guard. 

Air National Guard Major Melanie Crays told the The Pantagraph that the number of guard members has dropped to 19, although "there is no definitive end date" for their presence in the county. 

Download PDF MOU between the City of Bloomington and the McLean County Health Department for use of Grossinger Motors Arena as a mass vaccination site

"The MCHD, (Illinois Department of Public Health) and the National Guard will work together to determine the appropriate time to either further reduce the number of military personnel or end the involvement of military personnel in the operation," Crays wrote in an email. 

People are also reading…

How long that operation will remain at Grossinger Motors Arena is still being discussed by officials with MCHD and the city of Bloomington.

Central to the operation of the mass vaccination site at Grossinger is a memorandum of understanding between MCHD and Bloomington, in which the city-owned event center has been provided to the county department for use as a "point of dispensing" for vaccines. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Right now, that agreement is slated to expire July 1, Bloomington Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said, but talks of an extension are ongoing. 

"The city continues to work with (MCHD) to iron out terms that would extend the current agreement through at least Sept. 1, although we don't expect that vaccination operations will require as much space," he wrote in an email. "The MOU extension would terminate Sept. 1, so the extension currently being discussed would be in place through August." 

Asked whether the talks include the possibility of the mass vaccination effort extending past Sept. 1, Manko said officials are "discussing several options." 

At the same time, Tyus said, the city's "Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department has been planning for months now for the day when operations would return to more traditional uses ... and working with acts and booking agents to set dates for future events." 

With Illinois' transition to Phase 5, which ended all COVID-related capacity limits, staff are eyeing the return of Grossinger to its original purpose — an events venue that can seat thousands.

"We anticipate a 'soft opening' for a yet-to-be-announced event in August, although there could be events held sooner," Tyus said. 

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has apologized weeks after comparing the requirement of having to wear a mask on the House floor to rules that required Jews to wear gold stars during the Holocaust.The Georgia Republican's rare apology came after those comments her remarks on a conservative podcast were condemned by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.As House members returned to the Capitol Monday after a three-week break, Greene spoke to reporters in a news conference at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum."There is no comparison to the Holocaust," she said. "There are words that I have said and remarks that I've made that I know are offensive. And for that I want to apologize."Democratic Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois said he would introduce a resolution in the house this week to censure Greene. And Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is facing a censure introduced by Republicans yesterday. The Democrat recently tweeted, comparing the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban. Her comments were criticized by top House Democrats and Jewish lawmakers. Omar said she didn't mean to use the comparison and later clarified her comments.The resolution also wants to censure her three closest allies, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib.

During a city council meeting Monday night, city manager Tim Gleason said the city has "staff trying to book events, still trying to live within the parameters of having live events and such, but we're seeing us inch ever close to business as usual pre-COVID."

Manko has said that, eventually, how vaccines are administered will change, likely shifting from mass vaccination sites to smaller venues, like doctor's offices or pharmacies, in the coming months. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sore throat, headache and runny nose linked to Delta variant of Covid-19

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sore throat, headache and runny nose linked to Delta variant of Covid-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News