Half of Cook County suburban mass vaccination sites closing

Cook County’s six mass vaccination sites began late January with the Tinley Park site. Since then, five more locations have cropped up to give out a total 578,222 doses as of Sunday. Des Plaines had the most shots given out at 165,126, then it was Tinley Park at 135,510, Forest Park at 123,667, South Holland at 71,346, River Grove at 60,239 and Matteson at 22,334, though the last site opened the latest on April 14.

All sites have seen demand for vaccines plummet, however, with River Grove falling the most at an 87.5% drop from its peak doses given in one day versus the doses given Sunday. Tinley Park also saw a substantial loss of interest, with an 81% difference between its peak daily doses and its Sunday doses.

A racial breakdown of people vaccinated at all Cook County Health locations, including but not limited to mass vaccination sites, shows 51% of individuals who got the shot at those places were white, while 19% were Latino, 13.9% were Black and 5.9% were Asian. Another 9.5% had an unknown race.