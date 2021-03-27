 Skip to main content
Health Calendar for Bloomington-Normal area
Health Calendar for Bloomington-Normal area

Red Cross team leader Scott Evans processes donated blood supplies that were collected during a blood drive Dec. 20, 2019, at Grossinger Motors Arena.

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Lincoln Elks Free Children's Orthopedic Clinic; 1-3 p.m. April 6, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln; free; no referral necessary; by appointment only, call 800-272-0074.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center drives

Wednesday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., bloodmobile at Kroger, 2507 E. Oakland, Bloomington; for appointment, call 309-662-5396 or visit www.bloodcenter.org, use sponsor code 61314.

Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., bloodmobile at Kroger, 1550 E. College Ave., Normal; for appointment, call 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org, use sponsor code 61316.

Friday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., bloodmobile at Kroger, 1502 N. Main St., Bloomington; for appointment, call 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org, use sponsor code 71244.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Monday; noon-5 p.m. Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5 p.m. College Park Christian Church, Normal.

Wednesday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Warner Hospital and Health Services, Clinton; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., YMCA, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., St. John's Hall, Clinton; 1-6 p.m., Streator Incubator, Streator.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; noon-6 p.m., Kenney Fire Department, Kenney, in memory of Thomas Conaty.

April 3; 7-11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

April 4; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

