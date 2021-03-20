 Skip to main content
Health Calendar for Bloomington-Normal area
Health Calendar for Bloomington-Normal area

Red Cross team leader Scott Evans processes donated blood supplies that were collected during a blood drive Dec. 20, 2019, at Grossinger Motors Arena.

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive

Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Eastland Medical Plaza II, Bloomington; for appointment, email jessica.l.williamsonscott@osfhealth.org or visit www.bloodcenter.org, use sponsor code 71207.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

Tuesday; noon-5 p.m., Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Lexington Community Center, Lexington; 1-6 p.m., St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Streator.

Wednesday; 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reading Township Hall, Streator; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal; 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Mary and Joseph Parish Center, Paxton. 

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal.

March 27; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

March 28; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

