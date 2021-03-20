Health Calendar for Bloomington-Normal area

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Central Illinois Community Blood Center drive
Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Eastland Medical Plaza II, Bloomington; for appointment, email jessica.l.williamsonscott@osfhealth.org or visit www.bloodcenter.org, use sponsor code 71207.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Tuesday; noon-5 p.m., Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Lexington Community Center, Lexington; 1-6 p.m., St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Streator.
Wednesday; 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Reading Township Hall, Streator; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal; 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Mary and Joseph Parish Center, Paxton.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal.
March 27; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
March 28; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.