Health Calendar for Bloomington-Normal area

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal; noon-6 p.m., American Legion, Farmer City; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Tuesday; noon-5 p.m., Eastland Mall, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Deer Creek Community Center, Deer Creek; 2:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 8:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Streator Incubator, Streator; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LeRoy.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; noon-5 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites - Airport, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., New Horizon Christian Church, Heyworth.
March 13 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Allin Township Building, Stanford.
March 14; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.