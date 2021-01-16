Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m. Apostolic Christian Church, Goodfield.
Tuesday; 8 a.m.-noon, Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, Bloomington; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Carle Health & Fitness Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Baptist Church, Tremont.
Thursday; 8:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., Streator Incubator, Streator; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, LeRoy; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Paxton First United Methodist Church, Paxton; 1:30-5:30 p.m., Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Normal.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Holiday Inn & Suites, Bloomington.
Jan. 23; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-noon, St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington.
Jan. 24; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
How we are: 6 Bloomington-Normal residents tell personal stories about life during COVID-19
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.