Health Calendar

Members of Evergreen Racquet Club donate blood during an American Red Cross blood drive on the club's tennis courts in Bloomington, Thursday, April 16, 2020. 

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Red Cross blood drives

For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:

June 19; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center; Bloomington; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Delta Air Lines - Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington.

June 20; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center; Bloomington.

Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Wednesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-5 p.m.; Four Seasons II, 2401 Airport Rd., Bloomington.

June 26; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Northside Church, Towanda-Barnes.

June 27; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.

