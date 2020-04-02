Health Calendar

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly all health and fitness classes and activities have been postponed because of the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington announced this week that Center for Healthy Lifestyles and Birthing Center classes for April had been canceled but the medical center hopes to resume regular programming in May.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) reminds people that while meetings have been suspended because of COVID-19, support is available from TOPS on Facebook.

Red Cross blood drives

Blood drive hosts for many off-site drives have canceled or postponed their upcoming drives because of concern over the spread of COVID-19. But blood collection remains at the Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1 Westport Court, Bloomington.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment at 800-733-2767 or at redcrossblood.org.

Central Illinois Community Blood Center drives

Appointments are required for donations. No walk-ins accepted during the coronavirus outbreak. Call 800-747-5401 or go to www.bloodcenter.org or download www.bloodcenter.org/app to make an appointment.

A community drive has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 17 at OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac. For an appointment, call 815-842-4935.

