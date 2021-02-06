Health Calendar

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.
Red Cross blood drives
For appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org:
Monday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 1-6 p.m., Liberty Bible Church, Eureka.
Tuesday; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Wednesday; noon-5 p.m. Illinois Wesleyan University's Memorial Center, Bloomington; 12:15-7:15 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
Thursday; 9:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.
Friday; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Illinois State University's Bone Student Center.
Feb. 13; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington; 8 a.m.-noon, North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers.
Feb. 14; 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Bloomington.
The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
